Hollywood Reporter reports: “Wind Dancer Production Group and writer-producers Matt Williams, Carmen Finestra, Tam O’Shanter and David McFadzean are suing with the allegation that they’ve been cheated from a show starring Tim Allen that has generated $1.5 billion for Disney. The case has moved slowly thanks to an “incontestability” clause in the contract that required an objection within a specific time frame to profit participation statements.”

Read more