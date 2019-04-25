Annual Industry Confab Brings Together Top Leaders From Jam City, Glu Mobile, Super League Gaming, EA, Twitter, and Many More at the W Hotel in Hollywood
Los Angeles, CA – April 25, 2019 – Digital Media Wire today announced the agenda and speakers for the 15th annual LA Games Conference, a one-day event focused on the future of games and connected entertainment. The conference will bring together leaders and decision-makers in Hollywood and gaming at the W Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 7th.
The event will feature panels, keynotes, and roundtable discussions on topics including blockchain, XR, esports, creators and influencer marketing, women in gaming, global markets, licensing, and Hollywood and games, as well as opportunities specific to the City of Los Angeles as it further solidifies its status as a media-tech center and growth hub for game development.
The conference includes keynote sessions as follows:
- Josh Yguado, President and Co-Founder, Jam City
- Craig Donato, COO, Roblox
- Rikard Steiber, President of Viveport, HTC Vive
Confirmed speakers include:
- Shiraz Akmal, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, SPACES
- Lisa Anderson, SVP, Studio Operations, Jam City
- Ralph Barbagallo, Founder, FLARB LLC
- Aaron Berndtson, Head of Business Development, FTX Games
- Travis Boatman, CEO, Carbonated
- Susan Brazer, CEO, LionShare
- Josh Burns, Founder, DigitalDevConnect
- Rishi Chada, Head of Gaming, Twitter
- Lester Chen, Head of Gaming Content Partnerships Americas, YouTube
- Guy Costantini, Vice President of Global Interactive Marketing, Skydance Media
- Ashley Crowder, CEO, VNTANA
- Kimberly Culp, Director, Carr McClellan P.C.
- Mike de la Cruz, Chief Business Officer, Directly
- Casey Dickinson, CEO, FTX Games
- Jennifer Dill, Sr. Director, Global Business Operations, esports, Turner Sports
- Jesse Divnich, Vice President of Research & Strategy, Interpret
- Derek Douglas, Head of Video Games Department, Creative Artists Agency
- Chris Early, Vice President, Partnerships & Revenue, Ubisoft
- Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer, Super League Gaming
- Samir El Agili, President, Tilting Point
- Javier Ferreira, Co-CEO, Scopely
- Javon Frazier, EVP, Strategy and Business Development, Studio71
- Sarah Fuchs, Vice President & General Manager, Glu Mobile
- Eric Futoran, CEO, Embrace Mobile
- Jim Gatto, Blockchain and Digital Currency Team Leader, Sheppard Mullin
- Eric Goldberg, Managing Director, Crossover Technologies
- Jon Goldman, Managing Partner, Skybound / Venture Partner, Greycroft
- Minard Hamilton, Managing Partner, Driver Ventures
- Chris Heatherly, EVP of Games & Digital Platforms, NBCUniversal
- Ian Howe, CEO, Skybound Games
- James Iliff, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Survios
- Jeonghee Jin, CEO, Pearl Abyss
- Gabrielle Kessler, Vice President, Future Plc
- Stan Kwon, Practice Lead and VP, Emerging Technology and Gaming, PSB Research
- Seth Ladetsky, SVP of Sales, Turner Sports
- Ariella Lehrer, President, HitPoint Studios
- Jeff Liboon, Co-Founder and President, ESP Gaming
- Bonnka Lim, Vice President, Content Marketing & Partnerships, Warner Bros Entertainment
- Darion Lowenstein, Chief Marketing Officer, Gamblit Gaming
- Matt McMahon, SVP, Business Development, Seriously
- Laura Naviaux Sturr, CMO, Robot Cache
- Delilah Panio, VP, Capital Formation, Toronto Stock Exchange
- Andrew Paradise, CEO, Skillz
- Jon Penn, CEO, National Research Group
- Nicole Pike, Managing Director, Nielsen Esports
- Joanna Popper, Global Head of Virtual Reality for Location-Based Entertainment, HP
- Aaron Pulkka, Head of Attractions, Two Bit Circus
- William Quigley, Chief Executive Officer, Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX)
- Lee Rawles, Vice President, Electronic Arts
- Nanea Reeves, CEO & Co-Founder, TRIPP
- Sabaa Rehmani, Co-Founder and President, Denali Publishing
- Chrissie Scelsi, General Counsel, Wargaming (USA)
- Joe Schaeppi, CEO, 12traits
- Ted Schilowitz, Futurist, Paramount
- Ned Sherman, Partner & Leader, Digital & Technology Transactions, Manatt
- Catherine Silvestre, Executive Producer, N3TWORK
- Dane Smith, VP, The Third Floor
- Neville Spiteri, Co-Founder/CEO, Wevr
- Josh Swartz, COO, Popdog
- Mari “AtomicMari” Takahashi, Host and Producer, SMOSH Games
- Chris Thomes, Vice President Marketing Strategy, ABC Studios
- Dennis Yi, Head of Business Development, OGN Esports
- Taewon Yun, General Manager, Global Publishing, Super Evil Megacorp
- Rob Zakari, EVP Corporate Development, General Counsel, Jam City
- Michael Zhang, Founder and CEO, Firefly Games
- Robert Zhang, President and Co-Founder, Cloudminds
- Tanya Zuger, VP of Production, Arkadium
Support for the 2019 LA Games Conference is provided by: Viveport, Jam City, First Entertainment Credit Union, Glu Mobile, Xsolla, Wevr, Carr McClellan, Directly, HP, Pearl Abyss, Sheppard Mullin, USC Games, Independent Game Developers Association, 80 Level, The A List, Digital LA, Innovation & Tech Today, SAG-AFTRA, Variety, Westside Digital Mix, Fusicology, Women in Games International, EventBrowse, VR/AR Association, IAEL, Women in Technology International.
For complete agenda, registration and event details, please visit http://www.lagamesconference.com.
To apply for a press badge, please visit http://lagamesconference.com/press.
Media Contact:
Ginny Cheung
ginny@digitalmediawire.com
Digital Media Wire
310-855-0033
Laura Sommerville
laura@digitalmediawire.com
Digital Media Wire
310-855-0033