Annual Industry Confab Brings Together Top Leaders From Jam City, Glu Mobile, Super League Gaming, EA, Twitter, and Many More at the W Hotel in Hollywood

Los Angeles, CA – April 25, 2019 – Digital Media Wire today announced the agenda and speakers for the 15th annual LA Games Conference, a one-day event focused on the future of games and connected entertainment. The conference will bring together leaders and decision-makers in Hollywood and gaming at the W Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 7th.

The event will feature panels, keynotes, and roundtable discussions on topics including blockchain, XR, esports, creators and influencer marketing, women in gaming, global markets, licensing, and Hollywood and games, as well as opportunities specific to the City of Los Angeles as it further solidifies its status as a media-tech center and growth hub for game development.

The conference includes keynote sessions as follows:

Josh Yguado, President and Co-Founder, Jam City

Craig Donato, COO , Roblox

Rikard Steiber, President of Vi veport, HTC Vive

Confirmed speakers include:

Shiraz Akmal, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, SPACES

Lisa Anderson, SVP, Studio Operations, Jam City

Ralph Barbagallo, Founder, FLARB LLC

Aaron Berndtson, Head of Business Development, FTX Games

Travis Boatman, CEO, Carbonated

Susan Brazer, CEO, LionShare

Josh Burns, Founder, DigitalDevConnect

Rishi Chada, Head of Gaming, Twitter

Lester Chen, Head of Gaming Content Partnerships Americas, YouTube

Guy Costantini, Vice President of Global Interactive Marketing, Skydance Media

Ashley Crowder, CEO, VNTANA

Kimberly Culp, Director, Carr McClellan P.C.

Mike de la Cruz, Chief Business Officer, Directly

Casey Dickinson, CEO, FTX Games

Jennifer Dill, Sr. Director, Global Business Operations, esports, Turner Sports

Jesse Divnich, Vice President of Research & Strategy, Interpret

Derek Douglas, Head of Video Games Department, Creative Artists Agency

Chris Early, Vice President, Partnerships & Revenue, Ubisoft

Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer, Super League Gaming

Samir El Agili, President, Tilting Point

Javier Ferreira, Co-CEO, Scopely

Javon Frazier, EVP, Strategy and Business Development, Studio71

Sarah Fuchs, Vice President & General Manager , Glu Mobile

Eric Futoran, CEO, Embrace Mobile

Jim Gatto, Blockchain and Digital Currency Team Leader, Sheppard Mullin

Eric Goldberg, Managing Director, Crossover Technologies

Jon Goldman, Managing Partner, Skybound / Venture Partner, Greycroft

Minard Hamilton, Managing Partner, Driver Ventures

Chris Heatherly, EVP of Games & Digital Platforms, NBCUniversal

Ian Howe, CEO, Skybound Games

James Iliff, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Survios

Jeonghee Jin, CEO, Pearl Abyss

Gabrielle Kessler, Vice President, Future Plc

Stan Kwon, Practice Lead and VP, Emerging Technology and Gaming, PSB Research

Seth Ladetsky, SVP of Sales, Turner Sports

Ariella Lehrer, President, HitPoint Studios

Jeff Liboon, Co-Founder and President, ESP Gaming

Bonnka Lim, Vice President, Content Marketing & Partnerships, Warner Bros Entertainment

Darion Lowenstein, Chief Marketing Officer, Gamblit Gaming

Matt McMahon, SVP, Business Development, Seriously

Laura Naviaux Sturr, CMO, Robot Cache

Delilah Panio, VP, Capital Formation, Toronto Stock Exchange

Andrew Paradise, CEO, Skillz

Jon Penn, CEO, National Research Group

Nicole Pike, Managing Director, Nielsen Esports

Joanna Popper, Global Head of Virtual Reality for Location-Based Entertainment, HP

Aaron Pulkka, Head of Attractions, Two Bit Circus

William Quigley, Chief Executive Officer, Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX)

Lee Rawles, Vice President, Electronic Arts

Nanea Reeves, CEO & Co-Founder, TRIPP

Sabaa Rehmani, Co-Founder and President, Denali Publishing

Chrissie Scelsi, General Counsel, Wargaming (USA)

Joe Schaeppi, CEO, 12traits

Ted Schilowitz, Futurist, Paramount

Ned Sherman, Partner & Leader, Digital & Technology Transactions, Manatt

Catherine Silvestre, Executive Producer, N3TWORK

Dane Smith, VP, The Third Floor

Neville Spiteri, Co-Founder/CEO, Wevr

Josh Swartz, COO, Popdog

Mari “AtomicMari” Takahashi, Host and Producer, SMOSH Games

Chris Thomes, Vice President Marketing Strategy, ABC Studios

Dennis Yi, Head of Business Development, OGN Esports

Taewon Yun, General Manager, Global Publishing, Super Evil Megacorp

Rob Zakari, EVP Corporate Development, General Counsel, Jam City

Michael Zhang, Founder and CEO, Firefly Games

Robert Zhang, President and Co-Founder, Cloudminds

Tanya Zuger, VP of Production, Arkadium

