Variety reports: “Altice USA announced a deal to buy millennial-news streaming startup Cheddar for $200 million. Altice USA was among the investors in Cheddar, which had raised $54 million in funding. Other investors included Amazon, AT&T, Comcast Ventures, Raine Ventures, Liberty Global, Goldman Sachs, the New York Stock Exchange, Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video, and Lightspeed Venture Partners.”

