The Verge reports: “In an op-ed written in The New York Times, one of Facebook’s co-founders has called for the social network to be broken up. Chris Hughes, who helped Mark Zuckerberg launch Facebook from his Harvard dorm 15 years ago, says that the Federal Trade Commission should reverse Facebook’s acquisition of WhatsApp and Instagram in order to create more competition in the social media and messaging markets.”
Home Featured Top Slider Facebook co-founder calls for breakup of the social network