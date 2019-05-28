Variety reports: “Timing is everything in Hollywood. Endeavor’s formal unveiling of its plan to go public later this year couldn’t have come at a less-opportune moment. Although Endeavor’s IPO intentions were well known, the timing of its May 23 filing with the SEC seemed at best tone-deaf to many industry insiders, coming amid the extraordinary standoff over packaging fees and other issues that threaten the long-term health of WME and the rest of the largest talent agencies.”

