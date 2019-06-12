Variety reports: “Facebook says its video strategy — to encourage its 2 billion-plus users to watch, share and discuss episodic content — is working. The company claims it’s seeing big momentum for Facebook Watch, with original shows like Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” and “Sorry for Your Loss” starring Elizabeth Olsen. But it’s not doling out enough data to really get a read on how the platform is performing.”

