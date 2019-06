Variety reports: “Pluto TV just swung into a wider orbit: The free, ad-supported linear TV and movie service is now available on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 set-top platform nationwide. The deal with America’s largest cable operator — coming just a few months after Viacom plunked down $340 million for the startup — brings Pluto TV to set-top boxes in about 14 million homes.”

