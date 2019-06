VentureBeat reports: “Slack’s IPO started with a bang as the first trade was priced at $38.50, giving the company a $23 billion valuation, well above the expected $16 billion. The workplace communication collaboration platform had reportedly projected a $26 per share opening price that would have valued it at $15.7 billion. Within the first two hours of trading, the stock price surged further to $41.85.”

Read more