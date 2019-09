Hollywood Reporter reports: “Disneyโ€™s upcoming Disney+ streaming service will reach 82 million subscribers worldwide by 2024, according to a forecast from Digital TV Research. โ€œNetflixโ€™s dominance of global SVOD is falling, although the company will add 79 million subs between 2018 and 2024 to take its total to 219 million,” it said in its report.”

