The Verge reports: “NBCUniversal’s streaming service finally has a name: Peacock. The name is based on NBC’s iconic logo, the colorful peacock that sits at the bottom of people’s TV screens when shows play. It is also a homage to “NBCUniversal’s rich legacy of creating beloved films, TV series, characters and franchises that have been at the epicenter of pop culture and will continue to define the future of entertainment,” according to a press release.”

