Variety reports: “Netflix is under investigation for alleged tax evasion in Italy, according to an Italian news report. Although the U.S. streaming giant does not have offices or other sorts of physical presence in Italy, prosecutors in Milan have opened a preliminary probe of the company on the basis that the computer servers and cables it uses constitute a digital infrastructure that makes their revenues taxable under Italian law, the Milan-based daily Corriere della Sera reported Thursday.”
