Deadline reports: “For the first time ever, it’s the same outlet that is leading both the film and television nominations at the Golden Globes. Netflix is the most nominated film distributor with 17 noms, led by Marriage Story and The Irishman, and the most nominated TV network, also with 17 noms, paced by The Crown and Unbelievable. The feat illustrates the media convergence on streaming platforms where TV series and feature films can co-exist.”

