VentureBeat reports: “Tilting Point has acquired Star Trek Timelines, a character collection role-playing game (CCRPG), from Disruptor Beam. Alongside the acquisition of the game, Tilting Point has formed a new studio, Wicked Realm Games, to support the title in Boston and hired 19 key Disruptor Beam team members, including former chief technology officer David Cham, who will head the new studio.”

