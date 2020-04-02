Billboard reports: “SoundCloud is taking more action to assist creators affected by the coronavirus pandemic. After previously rolling out a number of support initiatives — including offering its SoundCloud Pro Unlimited subscription for 50% off through March 30 and providing access to Twitch’s Affiliate program — on Thursday (April 2) SoundCloud CEO Kerry Trainor announced a plan worth $15 million to support creators during the shutdown, as well as initiatives designed to bolster their careers long-term.”

