Los Angeles, CA, April 28, 2020 – Wave, the leader in interactive virtual entertainment experiences, today announces “One Wave,” a series of virtual concerts with John Legend, Galantis, among others, slated to roll out throughout the summer. Through the company’s cutting-edge broadcast and gaming technology, Wave will transform all participating artists into their own digital avatar, allowing them to perform live in an immersive and fantastical virtual world.

Former Wave artists, including emerging popstars, DJs and musicians Tinashe, Jauz and Lindsey Stirling will also return to the platform this Spring, after previously performing for up to 500,000 fans worldwide. Wave also announces partnerships with Warner Music Group and Roc Nation. Wave is working with several music labels, management companies and independent artists to connect a roster of talent with the next generation of concert-goers.

The series kicks off on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 3p.m.PT/6p.m.ET, with a special live encore of the Church of Galantis. Additional show dates will be announced and rolled out over the next several months.

“We are now living in a digital avatar culture. Through our proprietary technology and core gaming capabilities, Wave can go beyond the traditional live streaming concerts and create artist avatars, virtual environments and interactive experiences that truly immerse audiences at the nexus of gaming and entertainment,” said Adam Arrigo. “The shows we’ve done with Tinashe, Lindsey Stirilng and Galantis are good examples of how we’ve successfully leveraged these technologies and we are excited to welcome John Legend and others who are joining the platform to elevate how they are creating, distributing and monetizing performances for their fans.”

“I’m so excited to be able to bring back my Wave experience for all my fans. During a time where going to live shows is impossible, it’s more important than ever to stay connected and continue to inspire each other. Even though I wish I was able to be on tour right now, I’m working hard to make sure I’m still able to connect with my incredible fans and bring the live experience to everyone’s respective homes, safely all over the world. I hope you all will be able to join me this June!” added Tinashe.

The upcoming and unprecedented virtual experiences will provide Wave artists with a platform to create authentic digital avatars and environments that represent their artistic vision in real-time, speaking directly to today’s gaming and tech-centric audiences. Performances will stream across various social media and gaming platforms, so fans can socialize and interact with the artists as they perform, cheer as part of a global avatar audience, voting on key show moments, play mini games,and socialize with each other.

In an effort to support the greater global community, proceeds from the series will go directly to non-profit organizations that are in need of support during the current global COVID-19 pandemic. The Ad Council will also be providing important public service messaging around mental health awareness and resources as an extension of its COVID-19 response efforts.

For more details on the series, updates on artists and previous performances, visit https://wavexr.com