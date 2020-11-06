Loupe announces its streaming art service is now available to millions of Comcast’s Xfinity customers over the Internet on Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex.

X1 and Flex customers can say “Loupe” into the Xfinity Voice Remote to enjoy Loupe’s streaming art galleries, featuring pieces from emerging and cutting-edge artists across the globe expertly curated into unique collections to complement a variety of tastes and moods, directly on the TV.

“Our progression to new platforms would not be possible without two major assets: breath-taking content and flexible technology,” said Loupe CEO Dot Bustelo. “The launch of Loupe on Xfinity X1 and Flex is an important milestone in our efforts to drive significant growth in the back half of 2020 and well into 2021.”

Loupe features pieces from culturally relevant artists around the globe, such as this one:

Portrait of Angela Davis by Sophia Dawson

Bustelo, an internationally recognized music and entertainment software strategist, has driven Loupe’s tremendous growth over the past five years. Initially launched as a streaming service for art, Loupe began monetizing the content with an art marketplace and channel sponsorships, and most recently moved into both free linear programmed channels and streaming channels supported through advertising. Across all of its available platforms, Loupe is now accessible to an estimated, combined 210 million potential users in the United States alone.

“Loupe is a unique streaming experience. For entertainment providers, it provides another touchpoint with the consumer – something to augment their space and set a mood,” said Loupe investor and Goal Ventures Partner Ned Sherman, also CEO and Publisher of Digital Media Wire.

About Loupe

LOUPE® is a streaming art platform focused on living room OTT and OOH screens. The pioneering service is the #1 Lifestyle app in 55 countries on Apple TV, and also is available on Amazon Fire, Android TV, Pluto TV, and now Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex. The streaming art gallery is approaching 2 million visitors in 2020 – more visitors than New York’s MoMA had in all of 2019. The alternative FAST channel (free ad-supported television) and new market leader in art streaming within the broader market of connected television, has seen 10X audience growth in 2020. Loupe offers hundreds of highly curated art streams by mood and lifestyle themes with an integrated marketplace for a growing roster of artists from around the world. Founded in 2016 in Atlanta, Ga. by Dot Bustelo, formerly of Apple, Loupe also can be streamed at www.loupeart.com.

