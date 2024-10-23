IGN reports: “Netflix has shut down its triple-A gaming studio set up in Southern California, leading to the exit of a number of high-profile developers from the company and sparking questions about its gaming ambitions. Game File broke the news that the studio, which had former Overwatch executive producer Chacko Sonn and veteran Halo creative director Joseph Staten on its books, is no more, and Sonn, Staten, and art director Rafael Grassetti, who was art director at God of War developer Sony Santa Monica before joining Netflix in spring 2023, have all left.”

