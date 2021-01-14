The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Early conversations have started surrounding the potential to support Filmmaker Mode—a setting on select TVs including some featured this week during the virtual CES, aimed at preserving filmmakers’ creative intent and championed by leading filmmakers including Martin Scorsese and Ryan Coogler—in awards season screening apps, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.”
