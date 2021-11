Digiday reports: “Outbrain today announced its intended $55 million purchase of Video Intelligence — its first acquisition following its July IPO — as it seeks to make inroads to the connected TV space.Outbrain co-CEO David Kostman told Digiday the purchase of Video Intelligence would help boost its existing video business which accounted for 9% of its Q3 revenues and amounts to approximately $100 million of revenue per year.”

Read More