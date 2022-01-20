TechCrunch reports: “Advances in the AI realm are constantly coming out, but they tend to be limited to a single domain: for instance, a cool new method for producing synthetic speech isn’t also a way to recognize expressions on human faces. Meta (AKA Facebook) researchers are working on something a little more versatile: an AI that can learn capably on its own whether it does so in spoken, written, or visual materials.”
