Music Business Worldwide reports: “Now, Tencent Music Entertainment, the owner of China’s largest music streaming services, has become one of the industry’s newest global music distributors. TME’s new service, dubbed “One-Click For All”, enables independent musicians registered to its Tencent Musician Platform to distribute their music to over 150 platforms globally, including Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music and others.”
Home Featured Top Slider After TikTok and Soundcloud, Tencent Music Is A Distributor Now Too