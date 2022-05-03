The Hollywood Reporter reports: “The entertainment conglomerate revealed the latest figures on Tuesday as part of its first-quarter earnings report. It also detailed that its Paramount+ streaming platform grew to “almost 40 million” subscribers from 32.8 million as of the end of December. Its disclosure of 6.8 million new subscriber additions at Paramount+ would put the flagship streamer at 39.6 million.”
Home Featured Top Slider Paramount Adds 6.3M Global Streaming Subs in First Quarter to Top 62M,...