Digiday reports: “In June, virtual platform The Sandbox will be the location of the first metaverse-native LGBTQ pride parade. The Event is the brainchild of People of Crypto (POC) Lab, a new innovation hub focused on building diversity in Web3 spaces. Users of all shapes, size and identities already spend their lives inside metaverse platforms – but the companies building these platforms and the virtual experiences inside them are not nearly as diverse, according to People of Crypto co-founder Simone Berry.”

