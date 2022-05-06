The Hollywood Reporter reports: “iHeartMedia brought in $69 million in podcast revenue during the first quarter while total revenue reached roughly $843.5 million, surpassing Wall Street expectations. The company’s digital audio group, which includes podcasts, accounted for roughly 25 percent of iHeart’s total revenue for the quarter, though broadcast radio remained one of the strongest drivers of revenue bringing in a total of $416.5 million during the quarter.”

