LOS ANGELES, CA – May 17, 2022 – Skybound Entertainment, a creator-led, multi-platform content company, announced today that Ned Sherman has joined as Chief Business Affairs and Legal Officer. In this role, Sherman will hold management responsibilities and provide strategic oversight across all legal and business affairs at Skybound Entertainment.

Recognized as an industry trailblazer, Sherman is a sought-after expert in the digital and entertainment industries with 25 years of experience focused on dealmaking, legal issues, venture capital, growth strategies and M&A. He has been featured in numerous publications including The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Entrepreneur, and the L.A. Times, and is listed on Variety’s Dealmakers Impact Report recognizing Hollywood’s top dealmakers.

“It’s an incredible time to join Skybound and I’m excited to take part in the company’s evolution as a growing entertainment content company,” said Sherman. “I look forward to working with the leadership team to support Skybound’s vision to deliver amazing content for fans globally.”

“Ned has maintained a stellar career in the digital and entertainment industry and we’re thrilled to have that wealth of experience now with Skybound,” said David Alpert, CEO of Skybound Entertainment. “With his work as founder of Digital Media Wire and many years serving as legal counsel across entertainment franchises, film and TV, games, music and more, we believe he’s a tremendous asset to bolster our legal

and compliance capabilities and help drive our overall growth strategy.”

Sherman was previously partner and leader of the digital transactions team at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, where his work focused on advising companies, individuals and financiers on cutting-edge media technologies, entertainment franchises, TV, movies, games, esports, music, podcasts, blockchain, NFTs,

creators and influencers. He has served as outside legal counsel to content creation studios, film, television and games funds, digital distributors and talent management companies as well as a number of high profile creators and influencers. Prior to Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, Sherman was Global Artist Manager and General Counsel to a multi-platinum, hip-hop artist (now signed to Roc Nation) and held legal and executive leadership positions at several media company ventures and a boutique media- focused investment bank.

About Skybound Entertainment

Established in 2010, Skybound is a multiplatform content company that engages with creators and their intellectual properties to create cool stuff and deliver one-of-a-kind experiences to fans. Skybound extends their stories across platforms including comics, television, film, video games, tabletop, books, digital content, audio programming, and beyond. The company is home to critically acclaimed global franchises including The Walking Dead, Invincible, Superfight, and Impact Winter, as well as original creative programming such as the Schmoedown Entertainment Network hosted by Kristian Harloff.

The company maintains key partnerships across the entertainment industry including Universal Pictures and Image Comics, holds a first look development deal with Audible, and has engaged an ongoing strategic business partnership with mobile games publisher and developer 5th Planet Games (OAX: FIVEPG).

For the Skybound Games division, capabilities include publishing, production, and global distribution for video games across all genres, including the multi-million unit selling The Walking Dead video game series. Skybound Games is also a strategic global marketing and distribution partner of Striking Distance Studios

for the highly-anticipated survival-horror game The Callisto Protocol.

For the most up to date information on Skybound, please visit the company on Twitter (@Skybound), YouTube (Skybound), Facebook (@SkyboundEntertainment), Instagram (@skyboundent), and at www.skybound.com.

