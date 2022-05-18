The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Former Twitch executives James Kuk, Ernie Le and Ben Stueck have launched Web3 gaming content platform FreshCut and raised $15 million in funding, led by Galaxy Interactive, Animoca Brands and Republic Crypto. Built for game creators and fans, FreshCut is aimed at blending gaming and Web3 through high-quality, short-form gaming and esports videos that reward participation and engagement by issuing community tokens.”

