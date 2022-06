Yahoo Finance reports: “Popular non-fungible token (NFT) project Doodles is making moves, hiring star music producer Pharrell Williams as its chief brand officer. The project’s new CEO, Julian Holgien, who was brought in from Billboard in May, made the announcement at a private Doodle holder event during NFT.NYC, flashing a video of Williams speaking on the big screen of a packed Palladium Theater.”

