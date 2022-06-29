Tech Crunch reports: “Walmart is expanding its array of virtual try-on services for shoppers with today’s news that it’s planning to acquire Memomi, an AR optical tech company and current Walmart partner offering virtual try-on experience for eyewear. Deal terms were not disclosed, but Memomi has enabled digital measurements for all Walmart and Sam’s Club customers since 2019, the retailer said.”
Home augmented reality Walmart Is Acquiring Memomi, An AR Startup Powering Virtual Try-On For Eyewear