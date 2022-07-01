Music Business Worldwide reports: “Prominent UK-born independent rock and metal label Earache Records is launching a music distribution service called Earache Digital Distribution (EDD). Founded in Nottingham, UK, by Digby Pearson 35 years ago, Earache has worked with notable metal artists like Napalm Death and more recently acts including Rival Sons, The Temperance Movement, Blackberry Smoke, and Scarlet Rebels.”

