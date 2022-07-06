Music Business Worldwide reports: “LimeWire, the former file-sharing platform recently relaunched as a digital collectibles marketplace, has officially rolled out its service with a superstar list of artists releasing NFTs on the platform. Travis Barker, Brandy, Nicky Jam, Aitch, Dillon Francis, FitLit Club featuring Jim Jones, Maino, Dave East, and Fabolous, Gramatik, 7 Aurelius and Elijah Blake will be releasing exclusive NFT collections on the LimeWire marketplace in the coming weeks.”
Home blockchain Travis Barker Releases First NFT Collection Via Limewire, As Former File-Sharing Platform...