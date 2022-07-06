Music Business Worldwide reports: “LimeWire, the former file-sharing platform recently relaunched as a digital collectibles marketplace, has officially rolled out its service with a superstar list of artists releasing NFTs on the platform. Travis Barker, Brandy, Nicky Jam, Aitch, Dillon Francis, FitLit Club featuring Jim Jones, Maino, Dave East, and Fabolous, Gramatik, 7 Aurelius and Elijah Blake will be releasing exclusive NFT collections on the LimeWire marketplace in the coming weeks.”

