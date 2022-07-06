Deadline reports: “The final two episodes Stranger Things season four helped the sci-fi drama become only the second series to cross Netflix’s billion hours viewed mark. The dark ending to the latest season – the final two episodes dropped on July 1 – helped it pull in another 301M hours viewed, which takes it to 1.15B hours viewed. Episodes eight and nine accounted for around 220M hours of the total for the week of June 27 – July 3.”

