Unlimited Tech reports: “Today, Instagram has introduced a new tool that allows creators to broadcast on the platform through the desktop. With the new Instagram Live Producer, creators will be able to broadcast live using software like OBS or Streamlabs. So far, only creators can start Instagram Live from their smartphone. However, with Instagram Live Producer, broadcasting on Instagram will work as it does on other live broadcasting platforms, such as Twitch and YouTube.”
