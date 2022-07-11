Tech Crunch reports: “TikTok announced today a new initiative designed to help small businesses better market themselves on its app — and eventually become TikTok advertisers. The company is introducing a free program called “Follow Me,” which will offer guides to using TikTok’s range of business and creative tools, advertising and promotional features, as well as coaching from other small business owners.”
TikTok Targets Small Businesses With New 'Follow Me' Educational Program