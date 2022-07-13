Tech Crunch reports: “Disney struck an advertising agreement with The Trade Desk, making it possible for brands to target automated ads across Disney’s linear and streaming properties — Hulu, ESPN+, ABC, Freeform, ESPN, National Geographic and FX. The news comes in advance of Disney’s launch of an ad-supported tier for its flagship service, Disney+, which would likely be another such target of such a deal.”
Home Featured Top Slider Disney Strikes A Big Adtech Deal With The Trade Desk As Disney+...