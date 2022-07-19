IGN reports: “Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown is continuing apace. The streaming giant is currently asking customers in five more countries to pay up if they share their login information with people outside of their home. First reported by Bloomberg, customers in Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic are being asked to pay a fee for regularly using their account outside of their home.”
