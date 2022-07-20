Deadline reports: “Dan Lin’s production company Rideback, known for producing The Lego Movie and It franchises, such tentpoles as Disney’s Aladdin, and series television including The CW’s hit Walker, today announced the launch of Rideback Rise, a new non-profit accelerator that will support BIPOC writers, filmmakers and entrepreneurs in the development of film, television, digital and audio content.”
