Games Industry Biz reports: “Today the director of Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us, Bruce Straley, announced the formation of Wildflower Interactive. He introduced the new studio on Twitter and noted that after he left the games industry in 2017, he wasn’t sure if he’d create games again. Throughout his career, Straley has worked at developer Naughty Dog for nearly 20 years before his departure.”

