Tech Crunch reports: “Locket, a popular app for sharing photos straight to your family and friends’ homescreens, has raised $12.5 million in funding. The app rose to the top of the App Store charts after launching on New Year’s Day this year and has since amassed more than 20 million downloads. Locket’s simple premise of putting photos from your friends and family onto your homescreen embodies a private social networking platform that aims to make you feel closer to your loved ones. Since its launch, Locket has seen over 1 billion photos shared.”

