Tech Crunch reports: “Google announced today that Google Play Games for PC, a program that lets users play Android games on Windows, is now available to all users under an open beta in South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand and Australia. The company introduced a limited test earlier this year with interested players getting to try out the platform through a waitlist. With the new announcement, they will not have to wait for an invitation. The limited beta first restricted select players in South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan with expansion to Thailand and Australia in March.”

