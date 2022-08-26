The Hollywood Reporter reports: “UTA has signed three NFT artists and the NFT collection MV3, co-created by Stranger Things writer Jessie Nickson-Lopez, as part of the agency’s continued push into representation for clients and projects in the Web3 space. Joining the agency’s roster of Web3 clients are the visual artists Emonee LaRussa, who was selected as one of three artists to create NFTs for the Grammys; Vinnie Hager, who released the NFT collection Letters last year; and Andrew Wang, the founder of the Web3 art studio Devotion.”

