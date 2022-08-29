The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Netflix and Japan’s Nippon TV have agreed to a new distribution deal that will see the streamer adding 13 popular anime titles to its platform. The first three titles to stream debut Sept. 1, and include Ouran High School Host Club, Claymore and the first 38 episodes of Hunter X Hunter. The other titles included are Death Note, Death Note: Relight 1 and Death Note: Relight 2, From Me to You, From Me to You S2, Berserk, Parasyte: The Maxim, Nana, Hajime No Ippo: The Fighting! and Monster.”

