Games Industry Biz reports: “Today, EA announced that it’s launched Ridgeline Games, a new studio that will focus on the narrative development of the Battlefield franchise. The newly established developer will be overseen by Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto. He’s worked in the games industry for over 25 years. Throughout Lehto’s work history he’s served in various positions such as art director, creative director, and president. “We’re continuing to invest in the future of the franchise by bringing in new talent and perspectives,” said Respawn founder and head of the Battlefield franchise Vince Zampella.”

