CNET reports: “Disney fans flocked to California on Friday for D23 Expo 2022. It’s the first D23 convention since 2019 — the year its Disney Plus streaming service launched, and will also mark the company’s 100th anniversary (which is next year, but companies love to prolong these celebrations.) We got some major announcements from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more. Beyond the animated classics that Disney was built on, the company owns Marvel, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Avatar, Pixar and other beloved franchises, so we get to expect plenty of updates about upcoming movies, shows, video games and theme park rides set in those universes.”

Read More