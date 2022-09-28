The Hollywood Reporter reports: “The giant-screen company’s deal for video streaming start-up SSIMWAVE represents a tuck-in acquisition with a business model that gets the firm deeper into TV and streaming content. “We are not an exhibitor.” That’s been Imax CEO Richard Gelfond‘s pitch to Wall Street as the exec aims to differentiate the giant-screen company from more volatile rivals like theater giants AMC and Cineworld. And, on Sept. 22, Imax unveiled a $21 million acquisition of a streaming video tech firm, SSIMWAVE, that would be surprising if Gelfond hadn’t already been telegraphing his ambitions.”

