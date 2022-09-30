The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Disney has named Alisa Bowen, previously Disney Streaming’s executive vp global business operations, as the president of Disney+. In her new role, the executive will lead the launch of the streamer’s ad-supported tier and promotion of the service and its content slate. She will continue reporting to Michael Paull, Disney’s president of direct-to-consumer. “Alisa has been an indispensable member of our leadership team since the inception of Disney+,” Paull said.”

