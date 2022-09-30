Review Geek reports: “Music streaming platform Deezer just made it a lot easier to find songs you don’t know the name of. In a blog post, the company announced its in-app song detector, SongCatcher, can now identify tunes hummed, whistled, or sung by the user. According to Deezer, the new functionality will help users discover the songs stuck in their heads but only knew a few lyrics or notes. SongCatcher searches its 90 million song music archive and displays the name of a potential match and its metadata and album art.”

