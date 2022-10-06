Music Business Worldwide reports: “Spotify has acquired a tech startup based in Ireland that specializes in harmful content moderation. The steaming platform says that Kinzen’s technology and “deep expertise” will “help us more effectively deliver a safe, enjoyable experience on our platform around the world”. The acquisition comes three months after Spotify launched its ‘Safety Advisory Council’, which it said at the time was “the first safety-focused council of its type at any major audio company.'”

Read More