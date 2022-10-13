Yahoo! Entertainment reports: “Roku launched the Roku Channel in Mexico — the free streaming service’s first expansion beyond the U.S., Canada and U.K. In Mexico, the Roku Channel is available starting Thursday (Oct. 13), offering access to thousands of free, ad-supported movies and TV episodes. The lineup includes exclusive access to more than 30 Roku original series, including thriller “Operación Marea Negra,” crime drama “Natural Born Narco” and nature docu-series “Mamas,” narrated in Spanish by Zoë Saldaña.”

Read More