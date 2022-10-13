Music Business Worldwide reports: “The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday (October 12), citing people familiar with the discussions, that TikTok parent ByteDance is in negotiations with record companies about expanding its dedicated music-streaming platform to multiple new markets. The move, if successful, would see TikTok’s sister app, Resso, expand out of its three current marketplaces – Brazil, India and Indonesia – and into “more than a dozen” new territories. Initially, those markets would not include the United States, reports the WSJ, citing sources.”

Read More