Engadget reports: “Google has made Family Link’s most used tools easier to find and use in the new interface it designed for the parental controls application. The new experience’s Controls tab contains the tools parents can use to set screen time for each device and app, set content restrictions and to manage app data permissions. Google has also added a “Today Only” option, which lets parents set a screen time limit for one day without having to change the general setting. That way, they can easily allow kids to spend more time online if they’re still doing their homework or are just a few minutes away from finishing the show they’re watching.”

